Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $452.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

NYSE:HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $444.92 and its 200-day moving average is $433.67. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

