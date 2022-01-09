Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $415.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $490.00 to $415.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.84.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $444.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after buying an additional 1,612,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after buying an additional 38,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

