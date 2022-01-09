Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.
HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.
In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Humana by 131.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
