Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Humana (NYSE:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $500.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.84.

HUM stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $444.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Humana by 65.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Humana by 13.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $901,182,000 after acquiring an additional 72,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Humana by 131.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

