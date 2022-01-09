Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,439,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huntsman by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.