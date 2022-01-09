Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Tops $42,807.78 on Top Exchanges

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $160,482.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $42,807.78 or 1.00404600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.