IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp comprises 2.4% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4,906.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 511,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,798,000 after acquiring an additional 501,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,516,000 after acquiring an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after acquiring an additional 357,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after acquiring an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $119.20 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.