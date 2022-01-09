ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 393.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.17.

ICON Public stock opened at $280.68 on Friday. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $168.76 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.34. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

