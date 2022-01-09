Iconic Token (ICNQ) Tops One Day Volume of $478.00

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $478.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00058746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00084899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.24 or 0.07512584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,138.60 or 1.00267782 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,915,443 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

