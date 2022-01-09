Ideaology (IDEA) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ideaology has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $324,470.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00065236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005514 BTC.

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

