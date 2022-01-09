Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Shares Down 6.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 6,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 142,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

INVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of 584.75 and a beta of 1.63.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $467,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $108,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,774. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Identiv by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Identiv by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

