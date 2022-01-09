Idle (IDLE) Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004191 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $75,505.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.95 or 0.07505411 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00072249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,558.78 or 0.99820596 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,621,585 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.