Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 600.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,995,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,610,000 after buying an additional 295,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sonos by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,975,000 after buying an additional 302,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,103,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SONO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $44.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.81.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

