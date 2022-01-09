Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,045 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at about $471,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 22.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,856 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,701 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Cowen upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

WDAY opened at $250.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2,780.75, a P/E/G ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.