Ieq Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,830,000 after buying an additional 728,417 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

