Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after acquiring an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,292,000 after buying an additional 129,993 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,817,000 after buying an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $355.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

