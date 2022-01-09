Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,040,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,091,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

