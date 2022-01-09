Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.06.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $121,951.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $83,426.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,278 shares of company stock valued at $400,332 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ikena Oncology by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 362,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.