Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Shares Gap Down to $20.03

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $19.42. Imago BioSciences shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.46.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). Research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $40,120,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $22,524,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $11,458,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $10,709,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.