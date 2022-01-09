ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.26. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

