Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.73.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Incyte stock opened at $73.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Incyte has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,470,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,186,000 after buying an additional 60,751 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after purchasing an additional 460,500 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Incyte by 214.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,441,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $710,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after purchasing an additional 199,662 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

