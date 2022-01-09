Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 2,946,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.0 days.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.97 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

