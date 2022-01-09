Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.