Inhibrx’s (INBX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INBX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inhibrx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Inhibrx stock opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.26. Inhibrx has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Analysts predict that Inhibrx will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after buying an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inhibrx by 43.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 310,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 120,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

