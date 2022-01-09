Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Shares Down 1.8%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) was down 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61. Approximately 3,209 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSJA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth $562,000.

