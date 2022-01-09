Inscription Capital LLC Has $957,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,950,000 after acquiring an additional 415,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,995,000 after acquiring an additional 619,582 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,816,000 after acquiring an additional 144,825 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

NEE opened at $86.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

