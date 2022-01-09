Inscription Capital LLC Invests $3.30 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 83,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. Veritex makes up 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

