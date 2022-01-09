Inscription Capital LLC Makes New $9.34 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,077,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,185,000 after purchasing an additional 37,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after purchasing an additional 55,577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $140.31 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

