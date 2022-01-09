Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Inscription Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,269 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $224.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

