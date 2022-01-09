Inscription Capital LLC Sells 83,227 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inscription Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,227 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 63,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,370,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,807,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

