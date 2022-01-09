Inscription Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Inscription Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,123 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.80. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

