Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,999,999.30 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $1,999,999.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of 138.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ClearOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

