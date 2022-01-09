Insider Buying: Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) Major Shareholder Buys $2,734,308.50 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 27,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.89 per share, with a total value of $2,734,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 34,764 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.73 per share, with a total value of $3,675,597.72.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $102.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Duolingo Inc has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 88.94%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,522,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,353,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.