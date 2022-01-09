Insider Buying: Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) Director Antti Aarnio-Wihuri bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$35.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,300 shares in the company, valued at C$6,587,802.

TSE WPK opened at C$36.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.74. Winpak Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$34.74 and a 1 year high of C$45.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

Get Winpak alerts:

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$320.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.60 million. Research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.2100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.