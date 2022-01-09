Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $111,790.25 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GDDY opened at $76.82 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

