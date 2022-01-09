Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Insider Sells $864,174.44 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randy Ban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Randy Ban sold 8,342 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,002,080.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00.

INSP stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.29.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,892,000 after purchasing an additional 242,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

