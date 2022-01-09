Insider Selling: Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Sells 4,832 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TVTX shares. cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

