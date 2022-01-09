Insider Selling: Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VFF opened at $6.01 on Friday. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.58 million, a PE ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 12.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

