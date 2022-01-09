Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,866 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

