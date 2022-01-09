Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,561,400.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $1,561,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $1,577,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $77.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.98.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

