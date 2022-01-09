Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 1,339 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $32.28 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

