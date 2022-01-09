Interactive Financial Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7,496.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.11 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

