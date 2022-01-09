Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Interactive Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 269,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $851,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 457,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

