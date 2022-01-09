Interactive Financial Advisors Purchases 188 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.43.

