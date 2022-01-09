Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 11,169 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,169 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,803 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,467 shares during the period. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,915,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after acquiring an additional 786,222 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT opened at $142.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.56. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $155.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.