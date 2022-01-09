Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.25. 1,962,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

