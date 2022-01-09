International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ILAL opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

Get International Land Alliance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Land Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for International Land Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Land Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.