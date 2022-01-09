Internxt (INXT) Reaches Market Cap of $13.38 Million

Internxt (CURRENCY:INXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Internxt has a total market capitalization of $13.38 million and $151,729.00 worth of Internxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internxt has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Internxt coin can now be bought for approximately $11.95 or 0.00028526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00065574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005708 BTC.

About Internxt

Internxt (CRYPTO:INXT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Internxt’s total supply is 1,119,294 coins. Internxt’s official website is internxt.com . The Reddit community for Internxt is /r/internxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internxt’s official Twitter account is @internxt_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internxt is a Peer-to-Peer cloud computing network that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide a more efficient, private, and secure internet. The Internxt token (ERC-20) will be used to pay for the cloud services, like data storage. The Internxt token will also allow users to sell the resources of their machines to those who are looking to host data. “

Buying and Selling Internxt

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

