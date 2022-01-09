inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “InTEST Corporation is an independent designer, manufacturer and marketer of ATE interface solutions and temperature management products, which are used by semiconductor manufacturers to perform final testing of integrated circuits and wafers. The Company’s high-performance products are designed to enable semiconductor manufacturers to improve the speed, reliability, efficiency and profitability of IC test processes. Specific products include positioner and docking hardware products, temperature management systems and customized interface solutions. The Company has established strong relationships with semiconductor manufacturers globally, which it supports through a network of local offices. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. inTEST has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.14 million during the quarter. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of inTEST by 114.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of inTEST by 32.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

