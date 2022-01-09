Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan purchased 42,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INUV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 1,888.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 269,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inuvo by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,833,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 686,016 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:INUV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,192. Inuvo has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $16.84 million during the quarter.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

