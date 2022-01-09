Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 358,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 320,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39.

